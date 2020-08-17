SWAC releases spring 2021 football schedule

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its spring 2021 football schedule Monday.
Each team will open the season on February 27 with a non-conference game before six weeks of conference play, four against division opponents, and two against non-division opponents.
March 13 is a bye week conference wide to allow fans to attend the Cricket Wireless Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, which runs from March 9-13.
The Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game is slated for Saturday, May 1.
Alabama A&M University’s schedule can be found below:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Feb. 27
|vs. Alcorn State
|Mar. 6
|at Mississippi Valley State
|Mar. 13
|Bye Week
|Mar. 20
|at Prairie View A&M
|Mar. 27
|vs. Grambling State
|Apr. 10
|at Jackson State
|Apr. 17
|vs. Alabama State
The conference said it remains prepared to make any additional adjustments if deemed to be in the best interest of the health of student athletes.
Week-by-week schedules for the entire conference and for each school can be found on the SWAC website.