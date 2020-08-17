SWAC releases spring 2021 football schedule

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its spring 2021 football schedule Monday.

Each team will open the season on February 27 with a non-conference game before six weeks of conference play, four against division opponents, and two against non-division opponents.

March 13 is a bye week conference wide to allow fans to attend the Cricket Wireless Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, which runs from March 9-13.

The Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game is slated for Saturday, May 1.

Alabama A&M University’s schedule can be found below:

DATE OPPONENT Feb. 27 vs. Alcorn State Mar. 6 at Mississippi Valley State Mar. 13 Bye Week Mar. 20 at Prairie View A&M Mar. 27 vs. Grambling State Apr. 10 at Jackson State Apr. 17 vs. Alabama State

The conference said it remains prepared to make any additional adjustments if deemed to be in the best interest of the health of student athletes.

Week-by-week schedules for the entire conference and for each school can be found on the SWAC website.