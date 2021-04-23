SWAC moving conference baseball tournament to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will be playing its conference baseball tournament in north Alabama this year.

SWAC officials announced Friday that the tournament, which was relocated due to enhanced COVID-19 protocols, is being moved to Madison’s Toyota Field.

The stadium, home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, seats 7,000 fans.

Tickets for the tournament will cost $10 in advance and $15 on game day. Admission is good for the entire day, and all-day parking will cost $3 per day.

Additional information on game dates and times, along with a tournament bracket will be announced once the regular season concludes.