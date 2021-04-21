SWAC Football Championship game moved to Mississippi after COVID-19 cancelations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The SWAC Football Championship game is being moved to Jackson, Mississippi.

The game is a battle of the undefeateds, No. 22 Alabama A&M (4-0, 3-0 SWAC) and No. 25 Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-0, 4-0 SWAC).

Games that were previously set for this weekend would have decided which team hosted the championship game, but both of those matchups were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns from the opposing team.



“The canceled games would have ultimately assisted the Conference Office in determining a host institution for the championship game using our existing hosting tiebreaker policy,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “Without having the ability to thoroughly evaluate both teams using that policy we felt the only fair and equitable decision that could be made was to move the game to a neutral site location.”

The championship game is set for May 1.

