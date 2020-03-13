SWAC Cancels Winter/Spring Sports Activities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced today that all winter/spring sports activities have been canceled through the end of the academic year.

The Conference Office will use this time to work with governmental and public health officials and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an abundance of caution, the main priority of the Southwestern Athletic Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

The SWAC reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).

