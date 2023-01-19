BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced that the upcoming 2023 SWAC Baseball Tournament will be hosted in Atlanta at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, the home to Georgia Tech baseball.

The tournament is slated for slated for May 24-28.

“We’re extremely excited to host our upcoming baseball tournament in the City of Atlanta,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “Aside from what we envision being an extremely exciting and competitive baseball tournament, the City of Atlanta undoubtedly will offer our fans and supporters a wide variety of leisure and recreational activities, restaurants, and hotel accommodations.”

“Atlanta is a unique city that has established a world-wide reputation as one of the top tourist destinations in the country, while also featuring a large demographic of alumnus from SWAC member institutions making this agreement truly a win-win for our league. We would like to extend sincere thanks to the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office along with the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA) for their unwavering support of this historic partnership.”

Additional information regarding tickets for the event will be released at a later date.