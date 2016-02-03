Skip to content
Super Bowl 50
It seems there’s more to why Cam Newton walked out of his postgame press conference
Credit Huntsville’s Darian Stewart for major role in Broncos’ decimation of Cam Newton and Panthers
Mountain Dew’s puppy monkey baby commercial scares Super Bowl viewers
Quicken Loans’ Super Bowl ad sparks backlash
Who won Super Bowl 50?
More Super Bowl 50 Headlines
Lady Gaga wows with national anthem at Super Bowl 50
Broncos defeat Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50
24 snacks to avoid at your Super Bowl party
How Super Bowl technology has evolved in the last 50 years
Butler alumni Adam Schreiber talks about Super Bowl XXXIII win with ‘Dirty Bird’ Falcons
Watch: WHNT News 19’s Ben Smith warms up for Super Bowl 50
John Stallworth looks back on famous catch to win Super Bowl XIV
John Stallworth looks back on 4 Super Bowl victories
Super Bowl programming impacts Sunday’s normal lineup on WHNT News 19
Super Bowl 50 is on track to be the most expensive sporting event in U.S. history