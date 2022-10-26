BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – State championships and title game spots were on the line as day two of the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament got underway in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Several north Alabama teams entered the tournament still in the hunt for a blue map; here’s the results for our local teams who competed on day two:

Class 7A

Bob Jones beat St. Paul’s 3-0 to advance to the championship game

Sparkman lost to St. Paul’s in Elite 8

Huntsville lost to McGill-Toolen Catholic in Elite 8

Class 6A

Hazel Green lost to Bayside Academy in Elite 8

Hartselle lost to Pelham in Elite 8

Class 5A

Westminster Christian beat Arab 3-0 to win 5A State Championship

Class 3A

Plainview beat St. Luke’s 3-1 to advance to championship game

Geraldine lost to Prattville Christian in Elite 8

Class 1A

Covenant Christian lost to Addison 3-0 in championship game

The 2022 State Volleyball Tournament wraps up on Thursday with the championship games for 3A, 6A and 7A.