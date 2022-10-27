BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Two local teams competed on the third and final day of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) 2022 volleyball state championships.

In Class 3A, the Plainview Bears were defeated by the Prattville Panthers, 25-22.

The Bears won 63 matches this season, and made their second trip to the finals in three years. They still have a lot to be proud of.

In Class 7A, Bob Jones was looking for its third state title and first since 2013, taking on McGill-Toolen.

The Patriots were ultimately overcome by the Yellowjackets, 3-1.

It was a great season of high school volleyball for our North Alabama teams, with Westminster Christian bringing home the state title.