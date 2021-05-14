State champion Jordan Bailey signs with UAH Track & Field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jordan Bailey will tell you she has the best of both worlds. She takes classes at New Century Technology High School, but competes athletically for Columbia High School Track & Field.

Bailey, a state champion jumper in multiple events has decided to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

“I’m a technical person when it comes to my jumps,” said Bailey. “I want to be with someone who can train me in the mechanics of the jumps and I think the coach at UAH has shown himself to be someone who is very serious and has a plan for me and I’m really excited to go there he just seemed like a great coach and the program seemed like the best place for me to flourish.”

To submit story ideas, pictures, videos, or scores, email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com