State Basketball Final Four action continues in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two more local basketball teams punched their tickets to the state title game as postseason play continued.

The Belgreen Boys defeated Notasulga and the Skyline Girls took down Linden to advance to their respective championship games. Decatur Heritage Boys Basketball squared off with Autaugaville in the 1A State Semi-Final, but came up just short of a comeback.

Despite the result, Eagles’ head coach Jason Marshall wants his players to hold their heads high.

“One of the biggest things that we talked about is this game won’t define us, and so super proud of how our guys competed,” said Marshall. “Seniors were unbelievable leaders. That’s what we hoped for each year for our kids to buy in enough to want to try to get here. We just played with everything we had and we played such a good team we just came up a little short so it hurts.”

Belgreen hit two buzzer beaters in its win over Notasulga. Scout Bragwell drained a deep three to give the Bulldogs a 15-point lead at the half. Then at the end of the third, Will Donahoe gets the tip-in to go to put Belgreen up 27. The Bulldogs advance to the state championship game for the first time since 1994.

“Basketball is important in Belgreen, we don’t have football so this is the school and you can we had a great crowd and we had that kind of crowd all year,” said head coach Marty Cooper. “We’re just happy to be the third team in program history to make it to the state and now the second team to make it to the championship game and this team has been focused. Their goal has been to win the state championship and now they’re one game away.”

In the 1A Girls Semi-final, Skyline went head-to-head with Linden. The Vikings had trouble with 6-foot-6 Timya Thurman early on. She finished with an 11 block triple-double, but then Skyline got it going.

The Vikings finished 10-28 from beyond the arc, Grace Rowell led the team with 19 points, and after a runner-up finish in 2019, Skyline Basketball is back in the state title game.

“You know I got a lot of young girls on the team. One or two maybe three that was on that team so they just work work work that’s what they do,” said head coach Ronnie McCarver. “Basketball is big at Skyline and they just like to work at it and so we try to do this every year this is what we short for try to make it to Birmingham and that’s what they done.”

We will have more coverage from Birmingham this week and you can keep up with it on air and online. Follow @RoccoDiSangro and @omwhitmireTV on twitter for updates and more.