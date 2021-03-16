St. John Paul II names new head football coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Falcons have hired one of North Alabama’s highest-winning active coaches. Coach Michael Jackson will be joining the John Paul II football program going forward.

With the exception of 2018 and 2019, the JPII football program has seen its struggles. Especially for a team that has only been around for 9 years.

Coach Jackson has spent the last 7 years at Red Bay where he led the Tigers to 3 region titles. He is 134-79 over 20 seasons with previous stops at Russellville and Buckhorn.

Jackson says that he is excited for the opportunity and ready to get the ball rolling.

“Well you know the first goal has always got to be to try to find a way to get in the playoffs. That’s a tough region up there. I know those schools really well. I think that’s a good goal to try to set to improve upon last year to start with and go from there.” Coach Jackson said Monday when the announcement was made.

Coach is looking to build a program that brings pride to the JPII community.