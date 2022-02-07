HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The St. John Paul II Athletic Department will have a new head football coach this season.

Michael Harper will take over coaching the Falcons after having coached at Whitesburg Christian Academy, James Clemens High School, Huntsville High School, and Liberty Middle School.

“The most important lessons that I have learned as a coach is that players want to play for a coach that they can trust and one that genuinely cares for them,” said Coach Harper in a statement. “One of my goals will be to form a personal relationship with each player. I have always believed that the more the players trust you, the harder they will play for you.”

“We are thankful to our JPII community members who stepped up to keep our football program on track these last two years,” said JPII Athletic Director Matt McManus in a statement. “We look forward to having Coach Harper establish stability and continuity in our program and create excitement for what we plan to accomplish. Coach Harper’s energy and enthusiasm, coupled with his ability to build a successful high school program, made him our top candidate from the start. He has made a commitment to our student-athletes, families, and supporters to expand and develop our football program from the high school down to the middle school level.”