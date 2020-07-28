SPHL to target December for start of 2020-2021 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hockey fans in the South have gone months wondering when they would see their favorite team back on the ice after the SPHL canceled the remainder of the 2019 season.

Nothing is set in stone at the moment but the league has announced a target start date for the 2020-2021 campaign.

The league is shooting for a mid to late December start due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, opening night for the Huntsville Havoc has been held in October. That won’t be the case this year if things go according to plan.

SPHL Commissioner Doug Price stated that delaying it a few months gives them the best chance to complete the entire season with all 10 teams.

Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo weighed in on the decision saying, “I think we all want to get back to doing the things we want to be doing so, I think it’s part disappointment. I think also at least there’s a plan. If you would have told me in March that this is kind of gonna be happening, this is crazy! So now I just kind of take it day by day and just at least having something to shoot for help for sure.”