Sparkman’s Johnny Holloway III signs with Alcorn State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One Sparkman track and field standout is taking his talents to the next level.

Johnny Holloway III is heading to Alcorn State where he will compete against the likes of Alabama A&M and the rest of the SWAC.

Holloway said his decision to join the Braves’ program was an easy one and he’s looking forward to competing on the college stage.

“I visited the school about two or three days ago and the visit was amazing,” Holloway said. “They have great coaches, a great campus and I’m just very excited.”

Holloway says that part of why he chose Alcorn State was the way that their program pursued him and the coaching staff really appealed to him.

“It was really just how bad they really wanted me and they texted me every single day,” Holloway said. “He’s just a great coach and he has a lot of athletes that have made it to the next level so that’s always great.”

Best of luck to Johnny at the next level!