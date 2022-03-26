HARVEST, Ala. – It was a big day for a member of the Sparkman Softball team. Senators’ senior Jasmine Wade was joined by family, friends and teammates as she signed her National Letter of intent with Stillman College. It was a day she will remember for the rest of her life.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with this program, said Wade. “I’ve learned a lot and with Coach Vanover coming in this year. I feel like it’s pretty good.”

