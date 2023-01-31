HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Another Sparkman Senator has signed the dotted line to take their talents to the collegiate level.

Casey Campbell has signed up to run cross country at Calhoun Community College.

Campbell knows he wouldn’t be able to go on to be a college athlete if it weren’t for all of the support from his family, friends, and coaches.

“It’s bittersweet because a lot of these people here have helped me through a lot of the things I’ve gone through,” Campbell said. “They know more about me than I probably know about myself and I’m just grateful and thankful that they pitched in and helped me along the way.”

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing up to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com, or news@whnt.com.