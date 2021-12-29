Sparkman wins the Huntsville City Classic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – It "rained fish" for a few minutes in Texarkana, Texas, Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through the area.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., according to James Audirsch, who works at the Orr Maxx, a used car dealership in eastern Texas. He says he and his co-worker, Brad Pratt, heard loud noises and looked outside only to see fish falling from the sky.