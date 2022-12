HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A familiar face took home the title at the 2022 Huntsville City Classic! For the second year in a row, the Sparkman Senators came out on top.

The Senators beat Baker 64-52 in the championship game.

When the Sparkman Senators won the title in 2021, it was the first Huntsville City Classic title for the team since 2005.

Congratulations to the Senators on defending their title!