HARVEST, Ala. – The Sparkman Softball team stayed hot in area play on Wednesday night, picking up a 15-1 win over Grissom.

The Lady Senators scored six runs in the first, then added six more in the bottom of the second to keep the Tigers at bay. Alabama A&M Softball signee Zahria Jones hit a two-run home run to dead center field to put Sparkman up 9-1 and her team didn’t look back from there.

UP NEXT: On Thursday, Sparkman will travel to Buckhorn, and Grissom will host Athens.