Sparkman High School bowling teams receive special recognition

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Both Sparkman High School bowling teams brought home state titles this year and received special recognition at the last Madison County School Board of Education meeting.

The Sparkman girls brought home their second State Championship by defeating Thompson High School.

The Sparkman boys won their first State Championship in bowling. They defeated Hoover High School to take home the title.

The seniors on each team attended the board meeting to be recognized for their teams’ hard work.