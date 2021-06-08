Sparkman High School announces Lindsay Vanover as new head softball coach

HARVEST, Ala. — Sparkman High School announced Tuesday that Lindsay Vanover will be their next head softball coach.

Vanover comes to Sparkman after spending 10 years in the college ranks at the University of Montevallo and Dartmouth College.

She started the Montevallo program from the ground up, serving as head coach for the first seven years of the program, according to a press release.

Prior to Montevallo, Vanover served as a pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Dartmouth for three seasons. She also served as the head coach at Pasadena Memorial High School in Pasadena, Texas for five seasons.

“With the retirement of longtime Sparkman softball coach Dale Palmer, we knew we had to find a coach who could continue the legacy of producing championship caliber teams,” Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw said in a press release.

The Sparkman Senators held the 6A state championship title for three straight years from 2012-2014. Then, moved up to 7A where they claimed the runner-up title in 2015, and came back to win the state title in 2016.

“Coach Vanover is a perfect fit, and we look forward to seeing her continue the tradition of excellence Sparkman Softball has become known for,” Shaw said in the press release.

Coach Vanover will begin her coaching duties on June 25, 2021.