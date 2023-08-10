HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County School System welcomed a new softball coach this week!

The school system announced Macie Morris, a Huntsville native, was named the Varsity Softball Coach at Sparkman High School.

Morris graduated from Sparkman High School in 2008.

She was a member of the 2006 state-champion Spartans softball team. She went on to continue her athletic career at Central Alabama Community College and Auburn University.

She has coaching experience as a head coach and assistant coach at multiple schools including Grissom High School, Huntsville High School, Dresden High School (TN), Union City High School (TN), Buckhorn Middle School, and Northridge Middle School.