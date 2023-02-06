MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Laron White, the head football coach for the Sparkman Senators, announced Monday he will retire from coaching.

During his tenure at Sparkman, his record was 34-30 with four playoff appearances. He previously served at Tanner High School, compiling a 148-30 record, nine regional championships, and two Class 2A state championships.

His overall record as a coach is 182-60.

“We will miss Coach White on the sidelines here at Sparkman,” said Principal Chris Shaw. “In his time here, he has created a culture and community we are very proud of. His high expectations, intense preparation, and desire to see each student-athlete in his program succeed are just a few reasons he will retire as one of the most decorated coaches in Alabama.”

White will stay on as a teacher through the end of the 2022-23 school year. A search to replace him will begin immediately.