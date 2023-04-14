HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – The Sparkman baseball team got off to a hot start and never looked back, cruising past Huntsville 10-0 for a big Class 7A Area 7 win.

The series continues on Saturday at Huntsville high school with a doubleheader, first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.

In a Class 6A area rivalry matchup, Hazel Green and Buckhorn went back-and-forth, but the Trojans pick up the walk-off win, 5-4 in the ninth. The series wraps up in Buckhorn on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon, as the two rivals play for the area championship.