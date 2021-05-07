Sparkman Girls Basketball team welcomes new coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Sparkman Athletic program has announced a new head coach for the girls basketball team.
Coach Jarvis Wilson will be making the move up from Birmingham after seven years at GW Carver in Birmingham.
Wilson has an impressive record with 9 seasons as the head coach at both Blount and GW Carver which includes: 7 Area Championships, 4 Elite Eight appearances, 3 Final Four appearances, and 3-time ASWA Coach of the Year wins.
Carver coached the GW Carver girls basketball team to their 2021 5A state title. GW Carver went 25-4 this past season and defeated the Mae Jemison girls to win the title 78-69.