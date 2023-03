BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sparkman girls basketball team outscored Foley 16-2 in the fourth quarter en route to getting the 51-33 in the Class 7A state semifinal.

Kennedy Langham led all scorers with 25 points to help the Senators get back to the title game for the first time since 2014.

Sparkman will face defending state champ Hoover in the Class 7A state championship on Saturday with tipoff set for 4:00 p.m.