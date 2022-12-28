HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hundreds of high school hoops players are taking the court in North Alabama this week in several holiday tournaments and all of the teams are trying to close 2022 with a big win.
Sparkman punched their ticket to the championship game in the Huntsville City Classic while Douglas and Randolph will go head to head in the title game of the Randolph Holiday Classic.
Results from day two of Huntsville City Classic:
Baker 78, Huntsville 73
Sparkman 62, Bob Jones 28
Results from day two of Randolph Holiday Classic:
Tanner 48, Douglas 51
Boaz 52, Randolph 56
Results from day two of the BallN Prep National Showcase at Hazel Green High School:
Sumter Central 18, Mortimer Jordan 93
Midfield 47, Clements 60
Susan Moore 58, Oxford 43
Lee County (GA) 29, Valor Academy (GA) 53
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 60, Deshler 58
Bob Jones 59, Daphne 24
Lee-Huntsville 47, Mortimer Jordan 74
Toledo-Rogers (OH) 40, East Limestone 44
Hoover 76, Carver (GA) 38
Minor 66, Mae Jemison 59
Shades Valley 29, Hazel Green 56