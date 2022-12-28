HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hundreds of high school hoops players are taking the court in North Alabama this week in several holiday tournaments and all of the teams are trying to close 2022 with a big win.

Sparkman punched their ticket to the championship game in the Huntsville City Classic while Douglas and Randolph will go head to head in the title game of the Randolph Holiday Classic.

Results from day two of Huntsville City Classic:

Baker 78, Huntsville 73

Sparkman 62, Bob Jones 28

Results from day two of Randolph Holiday Classic:

Tanner 48, Douglas 51

Boaz 52, Randolph 56

Results from day two of the BallN Prep National Showcase at Hazel Green High School:

Sumter Central 18, Mortimer Jordan 93

Midfield 47, Clements 60

Susan Moore 58, Oxford 43

Lee County (GA) 29, Valor Academy (GA) 53

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 60, Deshler 58

Bob Jones 59, Daphne 24

Lee-Huntsville 47, Mortimer Jordan 74

Toledo-Rogers (OH) 40, East Limestone 44

Hoover 76, Carver (GA) 38

Minor 66, Mae Jemison 59

Shades Valley 29, Hazel Green 56