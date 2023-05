FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Softball regionals continued on Thursday in Florence as more teams looked to take home regional titles.

In Class 7A, the Sparkman girls dominated Austin in their matchup 15-1 to advance to the state tournament.

As for Class 6A, the Athens Eagles got one step closer to defending its state title in Oxford, getting the 8-2 win over Hazel Green.

Regional softball tournaments continue on Friday at the Florence Sportsplex.