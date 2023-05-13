HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama high school soccer teams put on a show on Saturday in the state championships at John Hunt Park, as four teams brought home blue maps.

Here are the results from Saturday’s championship games:

Class 7A boys: Huntsville 1, Daphne 3

Class 7A girls: Sparkman 2, Auburn 1 (first state title in program history for the Senators)

Class 6A boys: Fort Payne 4, Montgomery Academy 3 (first state title since 2015 for the Wildcats)

Class 4A girls: Westminster Christian 2, St. Michael 1 (PKs) (first state title in program history for the Wildcats)

Class 1A-3A boys: Tanner 2, St. Luke’s 0 (first state title in program history for the Rattlers)

These are the first soccer state championships from a team from North Alabama since 2018.