Spanish Fort boys manage to edge out Scottsboro

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The basketball season has come to an end for the Scottsboro boys after a close semi-final game with Spanish Fort.

The Scottsboro Boys Basketball team faced some tough competition this season. They won several close games against Madison Academy, Pinson Valley, and Clay-Chalkville.

Those wins lead them to the Final Four and a semi-final game against Spanish Fort High School from the Mobile Bay area.

Spanish Fort had an early lead in the first quarter but Scottsboro fought back. They had the lead at the end of the third quarter but Spanish Fort ultimately came out on top.

Final score: Spanish Fort 65 – Scottsboro 61

These young men and these coaches are special. What an awesome ride from a group of guys that believed in two types of work: Teamwork and Hardwork. #BleedBlackandGold @SCT_Wildcats #onceawildcatalwaysawildcat pic.twitter.com/dvkcdeuD2e — Scottsboro Wildcats (@ScottsboroHoops) March 1, 2021

The Scottsboro boys finished the season with a 26-5 record.