AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn baseball standout Sonny DiChiara has been named First Team All-America by Baseball America and D1 Baseball, making him the third consensus All-American in Tigers program history.

DiChiara joins Frank Thomas (1989) and Casey Mize (2018) as the only other consensus All-Americans in Auburn baseball history.

A native of Hoover, Alabama, DiChiara earned first team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game while earning second team honors from the College Baseball Foundation, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The senior slugger was also named the SEC Co-Player of the Year, First Team All-SEC and a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

DiChiara finished the season as the league leader in average (.383), on-base percentage (.549) and slugging percentage (.777). His on-base clip was good for second in the country, second to Frank Thomas (.568) in program history and is 42 points higher than any other SEC player in the last 10 full seasons.

DiChiara finished the 2022 season tied for second among active Division I players with 63 career home runs, four of which came in the NCAA Tournament. His 22 homers this season were good for the fourth most in the SEC and the second most in program history, one shy of 2010 SEC Player of the Year Hunter Morris.

DiChiara drew 68 walks this year, the most in the country and the second most in the team’s single-season history, and reached base in all but two games, including multiple times on 49 occasions.