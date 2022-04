HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Regular season records can be thrown out the window when the postseason begins, because those seven blue maps are any teams for the taking. A handful of Tennessee Valley teams were in action as the high school baseball playoffs got underway.

Madison Academy beat Parker 11-1 and 13-0

Westminster Christian lost game one 10-5 but won game two 5-1 forcing a game three on Saturday

Hartselle beat Huffman 30-0 and 22-0

Hazel Green beat Minor 13-2 and 15-4

Here is a look at the first round scores from across the state:

CLASS 1A

Maplesville (11-6) 15-9-12, Red Level (7-10) 1-10-2 (Maplesville (11-6) wins series 2-1)

Millry (20-11) 30-12, Woodland (7-15) 1-2 (Millry (20-11) wins series 2-0)

Sweet Water (12-17) 15-15, Keith (6-5) 0-0 (Sweet Water (12-17) wins series 2-0)

Pleasant Home (13-9) 7-16, South Lamar (9-13) 2-6 (Pleasant Home (13-9) wins series 2-0)

Brantley (12-5-2) 6-16, Billingsley (13-8) 3-2 (Brantley (12-5-2) wins series 2-0)

Bayshore Christian (21-5) 10-17), Wadley (3-10-1) 0-0 (Bayshore Christian (21-5) wins series 2-0)

Berry (12-8) 7-11, Samson (7-8) 2-0 (Berry (11-8) wins series 2-0)

Choctaw County (6-3) 17-13, Central-Hayneville (7-7) 9-12 (Choctaw County (6-3) wins series 2-0)



Lindsay Lane (22-6) 31-16, Meek (15-13) 0-1 (Lindsay Lane (22-6) wins series 2-0)

Ragland (16-6) 14-10, Valley Head (6-8) 2-0 (Ragland (16-6) wins series 2-0)

Appalachian 12-30, Belgreen 0-25 (Appalachian sweeps series 2-0)

Lynn (14-11) 10-13, Shoals Christian (8-17) 0-3 (Lynn (14-11) wins series 2-0)

Sumiton Christian (20-5) 7-10, Athens Bible (8-11) 6-4 (Sumiton Christian (20-5) wins series 2-0)

Donoho (17-5) 18-17, Skyline (3-11) 0-1 (Donoho (17-5) wins series 2-0)

Covenant Christian (14-8) 16-12, Marion County (7-11) 1-0 (Covenant Christian (14-8) wins series 2-0)

Hackleburg (27-4) 9-3-13, Coosa Christian (10-19-1) 3-13-3, Hackleburg (25-4) 9-3 (Hackleburg (27-4) wins series 2-1)



CLASS 2A

Ariton (13-11) 13-2, Thorsby (14-11) 1-0 (Ariton wins series 2-0)

Ranburne (22-9) 6-11, J.U. Blacksher (9-13) 5-2 (Ranburne (22-9) wins series 2-0)

Clarke County (17-5) 4-15, Luverne 0-3 (Clarke County (17-5) wins series 2-0)

Fayetteville (16-9) 11-9, Geneva County 1-4 (Fayetteville wins series 2-0)

G.W. Long (26-7) 17-22, Isabella (12-6) 0-0, (G.W. Long (26-7) wins series 2-0)

Orange Beach (16-11) 9-14, Horseshoe Bend (14-12) 3-0 (Orange Beach (13-0) wins series 2-0)

Vincent (23-6) 2-5, Cottonwood (15-11) 1-0 (Vincent (23-6) wins series 2-0)

Leroy (19-11) 15-8, Highland Home (11-6) 0-0 (Leroy (19-11) wins series 2-0)



Decatur Heritage (22-8) 11-6, Cleveland (14-18) 3-1 (Decatur Heritage (22-8) wins series 2-0)

Section (10-7) 19-19, Midfield (2-15) 0-0, (Section (10-7) wins series 2-0)

Westbrook Christian (14-13) 13-9, Addison (12-11) 3-2 (Westbrook Christian (14-13) wins series 2-0)

Sulligent (17-10) 11-7, Colbert County (11-14) 0-3 (Sulligent (17-9) wins series 2-0)

Southeastern (23-5) 2-4, Whitesburg Christian (12-17) 1-2 (Southeastern (23-5) wins series 2-0)

Ider 3-9, Altamont (8-5) 3-4 (Game 3, Sat., noon)

Mars Hill Bible (23-4) 11-12, Lamar County 1-1 (Mars Hill Bible (23-4) wins series 2-0)

Spring Garden (13-12) 11-11, Falkville (10-11) 10-10 (Spring Garden (13-12) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 3A

Trinity Presbyterian (25-5) 0-15-10, Providence Christian 7-3-9 (Trinity Presbyterian (25-5) wins series 2-1)

Cottage Hill Christian (9-13) 12-1-17, Reeltown (10-16) 8-3-7 (Cottage Hill Christian (9-13) wins series 2-1)

Opp (23-7) 13-14, Excel (13-6) 1-2 (Opp (23-7) wins series 2-0)

T.R. Miller (20-4) 15-15, Southside-Selma (10-12) 0-0 (T.R. Miller (20-4) wins series 2-0)

Houston Academy (22-9) 18-8, Prattville Christian (14-14) 0-1 (Houston Academy (22-9) wins series 2-0)

Bayside Academy 10-13, Dadeville 0-0 (Bayside Academy wins series 2-0)

Hale County (15-6) 13-12, Flomaton (11-14) 10-4 (Hale County (15-6) wins series 2-0)

Thomasville (16-10) 2-11-13, New Brockton (14-13) 6-0-9 (Thomasville (16-10)wins series 2-1)



Plainview (25-5) 4-4, Ohatchee (12-17) 0-0 (Plainview (25-5) wins series 2-0)

Phil Campbell (23-6) 13-15, Saks (7-15) 0-1 (Phil Campbell (23-6) wins series 2-0)

Hokes Bluff (21-11) 11-21, Holly Pond 2-1 (Hokes Bluff (21-11) wins series 2-0)

Elkmont (16-10) 5-12, Winfield (21-16) 2-1 (Elkmont (16-10) wins series 2-0)

Piedmont (29-4) 5-10, Sylvania (6-14) 0-0 (Piedmont (29-4) wins series 2-0)

Childersburg (17-9) 15-11, East Lawrence (16-10) 8-1 (Childersburg (17-9) wins series 2-0)

Lauderdale County (22-4) 2-11, Carbon Hill (14-9) 0-2 (Lauderdale County (22-4) wins series 2-0)

Collinsville (13-12) 11-12-9, J.B. Pennington (13-10) 12-8-6 (Collinsville (13-12) wins series 2-1)



CLASS 4A

Gordo (22-6) 6-12, Alabama Christian 4-1 (Gordo (20-6) wins series 2-0)

Munford (15-6) 7-11, St. Michael Catholic (11-16) 6-4 (Munford wins series 2-0)

Montevallo (12-9) 5-10-9, W.S. Neal (17-12) 8-5-6 (Montevallo (12-9) wins series 2-1)

Straughn (14-9) 11-13, Dora (6-14) 1-5 (Straughn (14-9) wins series 2-0)



American Christian (14-12) 12-6, Saint James (22-9) 3-0 (American Christian (14-12) wins series 2-0)

Mobile Christian (25-4) 12-12, Handley (16-10) 5-0 (Mobile Christian (25-4) wins series 2-0)

Geneva (12-5) 7-7, Oak Grove (14-14) 3-2 (Geneva (12-5) wins series 2-0)

Bibb County (19-8) 13-12, Jackson (14-15) 0-0 (Bibb County (19-8) wins series 2-0)



North Jackson (16-14) 10-21, Hanceville (8-19) 0-0 (North Jackson (16-14) wins series 2-0)

Brooks (12-13) 9-12-14, Cherokee County (15-17) 4-13-4 (Brooks (12-13) wins series 2-1)

Hamilton (24-10) 10-4, St. John Paul II Catholic (17-9) 4-1 (Hamilton wns series 2-0)

Oneonta (24-3) 12-7-6, Deshler (13-21) 0-9-3 (Oneonta (24-3) wins series 2-1)

Madison County (18-12) 14-8, Curry (12-12) 3-2 (Madison County (18-12) wins series 2-0)

Jacksonville (17-9) 8-16, West Limestone (13-16) 4-3 (Jacksonville (17-8) wins series 2-0)

Etowah (22-11) 5-10, Central-Florence (17-12) 1-0 (Etowah (22-11) wins series 2-0)

Wetminster Christian (21-10) 5-5-5, Fayette County (13-15) 10-1-3 (Westminster Christian (21-10) wins series 2-1)



CLASS 5A

Holtville (28-5) 4-4, Rehobeth (14-11) 4-0 (Holtville (28-5) wins series 2-0)

Demopolis (14-10) 15-16, LeFlore (7-6) 0-1 (Demopolis (13-10) wins series 2-0)

Andalusia (13-12) 8-8, Beauregard (19-9) 2-7 (Andalusia (13-12) wins series 2-0)

UMS-Wright (16-11) 3-2, Sylacauga (10-13) 2-1 (UMS-Wright (16-11) wins series 2-0)

Headland (19-2) 14-6, Marbury (17-18) 3-3 (Headland (19-2) wins series 2-0)

Elberta (14-12) 3-9, Sipsey Valley (7-19) 0-8 (Elberta (14-12) wins series 2-0)

Shelby County (28-4) 1-17, 7, St. Paul’s Episcopal (14-11) 4-3-5 (Shelby County (28-4) wins series 2-1)



Pike Road (16-8) 12-14, Charles Henderson (7-18) 2-3 (Pike Road (16-8) wins series 2-0)

St. Clair County (17-16) 5-2-7, Guntersville (12-18) 2-12-3 (St. Clair County (17-16) wins series 2-1)

Russellville (27-11) 17-16, Pleasant Grove (9-11) 0-0 (Russellville (27-11) wins series 2-0)

Hayden (19-10) 2-5, Boaz (21-10) 0-4 (Hayden (19-10) wins series 2-0)

Leeds (26-8) 13-17, Ardmore (11-13) 2-0 (Leeds (26-8) wins series 2-0)

Alexandria (22-13) 16-9, Fairview (9-14) 0-0 (Alexandria (22-13) wins series 2-0)

John Carroll Catholic (12-17) 1-2-10, West Point (15-17) 3-1-5 (John Carroll Catholic (12-17) wins series 2-1)

Madison Academy (25-12) 11-13, Parker (23-9) 1-0) (Madison Academy (25-12) wins series 2-0)

Corner (21-9) 8-14, Sardis (20-11) 2-4 (Corner (21-9) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 6A

Helena (17-12) 12-18, Park Crossing (9-11) 2-3 (Helena (17-12) wins series 2-0)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-12) 17-9, Faith Academy (7-18) 0-1 (Hillcrest (19-12) wins series 2-0)

Stanhope Elmore (21-12) 4-5-12, Opelika (19-10) 8-2-1 (Stanhope Elmore (21-12) wins sereis 2-1)

Gulf Shores (29-4) 2-4, McAdory(13-15) 1-0 (Gulf Shores (29-4) wins series 2-0)

Pelham (12-14-1) 14-10, Lee-Montgomery (14-18) 0-0 (Pelham (12-14-1) wins series 2-0)

Saraland (30-5) 2-6-5, Northridge (25-11) 6-1-2 (Saraland (30-5) wins series 2-1)

Hueytown (27-9) 8-6, Spanish Fort (26-11) 5-3 (Hueytown (27-9) wins series 2-0)

Wetumpka (23-4) 12-10, Valley (14-8) 1-0 (Wetumpka (23-4) wins series 2-0)



Hartselle (31-4) 30-22, Huffman (6-17) 0-0 (Hartselle (31-4) wins series 2-0)

Mountain Brook (24-8) 3-4, Scottsboro (16-13) 0-2 (Mountain Brook (24-8) wins series 2-0)

Pell City (21-11) 1-12-7, Mortimer Jordan (26-13) 3-5-6 (Pell City (21-11) wins series 2-1)

Buckhorn (24-10) 3-2-8, Jasper (22-12) 0-3-7 (Buckhorn 24-10) wins series 2-1)

Cullman (20-17) 19-13, Shades Valley (15-12) 1-7 (Cullman (20-17) wins series 2-0)

Chelsea (19-12) 1-10, Arab (18-15) 0-8 (Chelsea (18-12) wins series 2-0)

Hazel Green (21-14) 13-15, Minor 2-4 (Hazel Green (21-14 wins series 2-0)

Oxford (31-5) 13-1, Gardendale (24-9) 3-0 (Oxford (31-5) wins series 2-0)

