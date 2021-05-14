Softball regional champs crowned; Local teams advance to state tournament

FLORENCE, Ala. – Several local softball teams have already punched their tickets to the state tournament in Oxford. Friday afternoon, four more squads joined the field as play continued at the North Regional in Florence.
Here’s a look at the teams moving on that played Friday:
Class 7A
North Regional Champion – Bob Jones
North Regional Qualifier Two – Sparkman
Class 2A
North Regional Champion – Mars Hill
North Regional Qualifier Two – Pisgah
