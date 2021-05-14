Softball regional champs crowned; Local teams advance to state tournament

FLORENCE, Ala. – Several local softball teams have already punched their tickets to the state tournament in Oxford. Friday afternoon, four more squads joined the field as play continued at the North Regional in Florence.

Here’s a look at the teams moving on that played Friday:

Class 7A

North Regional Champion – Bob Jones

North Regional Qualifier Two – Sparkman

Class 2A

North Regional Champion – Mars Hill

North Regional Qualifier Two – Pisgah

