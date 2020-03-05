Smoke returns: Tony Stewart plans to race on Indy road course

FILE – In this April 28, 2007, file photo, Bobby Labonte, left, and Tony Stewart, right, celebrate Labonte’s win in the NASCAR Busch Series’ Aaron’s 312 auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. Joe Gibbs, already an NFL Hall of Famer, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte, two drivers who helped him build one of NASCAR’s top teams while giving “Coach Joe” three of the organization’s five titles. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer driver Tony Stewart will drive in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee will headline the race held on the 2.44-mile road course. The 48-year-old Indiana native is a two-time Brickyard 400 winner.

The Indiana 150 will mark Stewart’s 95th start in the Xfinity Series and his first since winning the 2013 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. It also will mark Stewart’s first NASCAR start since the 2016 season finale.