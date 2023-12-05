(WHNT) — Skyline’s Kaina King is continuing her basketball career at the collegiate level and she’s staying close to home.

King signed her letter of intent to take her talents to UAH to join Andrea Lemmond and the Lady Chargers’ program.

King is a member of the 1,000 points club and won a state title with Skyline in 2021 and was on last season’s team that finished as the state’s runner-up in Class 1A.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.