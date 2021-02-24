Six Tennessee Valley basketball teams punch tickets to State Final Four

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Success doesn’t happen overnight. You see the list of teams that have made it to the Elite 8. Each program has put in the work to get there. With success comes reward, and that reward is a trip to Birmingham for the AHSAA Basketball State Final Four.
Eleven local teams took the court on Tuesday with six of them moving on to the State Semifinals. Here’s a look at the final scores:
Wallace State
Class 4A Girls
Rogers 58, Good Hope 51
Class 4A Boys
Brooks 61, Deshler 47
Class 5A Girls
Mae Jemison 56, East Limestone 51
Class 5A Boys
Lee 70, Mae Jemison 43
Jacksonville State
Class 3A Girls
Sylvania 54, Plainview 53
Class 3A Boys
Fyffe 66, Plainview 62 OT