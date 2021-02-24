Six Tennessee Valley basketball teams punch tickets to State Final Four

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Success doesn’t happen overnight. You see the list of teams that have made it to the Elite 8. Each program has put in the work to get there. With success comes reward, and that reward is a trip to Birmingham for the AHSAA Basketball State Final Four.

Eleven local teams took the court on Tuesday with six of them moving on to the State Semifinals. Here’s a look at the final scores:

Wallace State

Class 4A Girls

Rogers 58, Good Hope 51

Class 4A Boys

Brooks 61, Deshler 47

Class 5A Girls

Mae Jemison 56, East Limestone 51

Class 5A Boys

Lee 70, Mae Jemison 43

Jacksonville State

Class 3A Girls

Sylvania 54, Plainview 53

Class 3A Boys

Fyffe 66, Plainview 62 OT