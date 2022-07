ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – High school football media days continue this week as we are less than a month away from the high school football season getting started in Alabama.

On Thursday, six local teams took the stage at the annual Limestone County Schools media day. There we heard from Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone.

The 2022 high school football season begins on Aug. 18.