MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Six Buckhorn cheerleaders are taking their talents to the next level to cheer in college.

Abby Faith, Carlin Hill and Karigan Willis will continue to be teammates at the University of West Georgia; Maddie Bagdonas is going to Troy, JJ Landman is heading to Wallace State and Kate Carr will become a UAB Blazer.

