ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Six Athens student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Ryann Van Hoozer – Cheer – Jacksonville State University

Holland Brooks – Soccer – University of Tennessee Southern

Jordyn Bailey – Basketball – Fisk University

Isabella Monceaux – Swim – King University

Meredith Hicks – Cheer – University of North Alabama

Bree Holden – Cheer – University of North Alabama

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.