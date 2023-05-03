ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Six Athens student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

  • Ryann Van Hoozer – Cheer – Jacksonville State University
  • Holland Brooks – Soccer – University of Tennessee Southern
  • Jordyn Bailey – Basketball – Fisk University
  • Isabella Monceaux – Swim – King University
  • Meredith Hicks – Cheer – University of North Alabama
  • Bree Holden – Cheer – University of North Alabama

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.