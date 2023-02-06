(WHNT) — Even though National Signing Day is recognized as one specific day, it opens up a signing period where athletes can continue to sign to their respective schools.
Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes.
Austin
Taylor Fuller, Mississippi Valley State University softball
Hartselle
Izayah Fletcher, UNA football
West Morgan
Maurice Johnson, Gordon State football
If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.