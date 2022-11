FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – ShunDerrick Powell rushed for 151 yards to move his total to 1,467 yards, breaking the UNA single season rushing set by Tyrone Rush in 1993, but it wasn’t enough as Tennessee Tech got the 35-27 win in UNA’s final home game of the season.

Powell also tied the regular season record with 18 rushing touchdowns.

UNA falls to 1-9 on the year and will wrap up the regular season at Memphis on Nov. 19.