HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — When you ask someone about UAH athletics, they’ll probably tell you that it’s like a family; for the men’s basketball team, that takes an even bigger meaning this year.

When you look at the Chargers’ roster, there are three men listed with the last name Shulman: John, Max and Tanner.

As the regular season comes to an end for UAH, News 19 sports director Olivia Whitmire caught up with the trio to see what the family reunion at Spragins Hall has been like this year.

The Chargers will wrap up the regular season against Valdosta State at home on Saturday, February 25 and then UAH will host the first round of the Gulf South Conference Men’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday, February 28.