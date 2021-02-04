Shackelford, No. 10 Alabama cruise past LSU 78-60

Alabama guard John Petty Jr. (23) shoots over the defense of LSU forward Shareef O’Neal (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and No. 10 Alabama beat LSU 78-60, widening its lead in the Southeastern Conference standings.

The Crimson Tide held a six-point lead at halftime and opened the second half on an 11-2 run, and the Tigers could not catch up.

After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in the teams’ previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU to its lowest scoring output of the season.

Cameron Thomas scored 22 points for LSU. The Tigers shot 16 more free throws than the home team but struggled from the floor, shooting 31%.