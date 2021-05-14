Several Tennessee Valley student-athletes sign national letters of intent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Student-athletes will remember the day they sign for the rest of their lives. It’s a moment where they see all of the hard work and dedication pay off.
Several Tennessee Valley natives made their college decisions final by putting the pen to paper.
Here is where they are going:
Columbia
Derrick Bland – Arkansas Baptist Community College Football
Brooks
Camryn Williams – UNA Football
Buckhorn
Nylan Thomas – UAH Basketball
East Limestone
Tyler Kelly – Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy
