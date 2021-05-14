Several Tennessee Valley student-athletes sign national letters of intent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Student-athletes will remember the day they sign for the rest of their lives. It’s a moment where they see all of the hard work and dedication pay off.

Several Tennessee Valley natives made their college decisions final by putting the pen to paper.

Here is where they are going:

Columbia

Derrick Bland – Arkansas Baptist Community College Football

Brooks

Camryn Williams – UNA Football

Buckhorn

Nylan Thomas – UAH Basketball

East Limestone

Tyler Kelly – Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy

