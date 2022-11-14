NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Many athletes work their whole lives to get the opportunity to compete at a higher level.
On Monday, we saw a handful of Tennessee Valley athletes sign their National Letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
Buckhorn
- Chase Ambrose – Southeastern Louisiana
Huntsville
- Madeyln Yates – University of South Carolina swimming
Lexington
- Aspen Arrowsmith – Alabama track and field
Scottsboro
- Evan Hill – Auburn track
- Emma Bradford – University of North Alabama cross country
- Maddox Hamm – Virginia Tech track and field
Sparkman
- Jacob Haley – University of South Alabama
