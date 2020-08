MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Due to weather, several high school football games in the Tennessee Valley are moving from Friday to Thursday.

Madison County at Boaz, Whitesburg Christian at Asbury, and Brindlee Mountain at Douglass will now be on Thursday night.

The games were originally scheduled for Friday night.

Kick off is at 7:00 p.m.

