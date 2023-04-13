DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Seven Austin Black Bears signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level on Thursday.

Sam Higgins – Wallace State tennis

Alex Gonzalez – Southern Union soccer

Juan Velasquez – Southern Union soccer

Jeremiah Ayers – Concord University football

Mykael Burton – Concord University football

De’Air Young – Concord University football

Quade McAfee – Norwich University

Black Bears’ football head coach Jeremy Perkins says getting to see young athletes’ dreams come true is what being a coach is all about.

“It’s what we’re here for, we’re trying to get these guys to have the best experience that they can have while they’re here but we’re trying to help guide for their future,” Perkins said. “It’s a great reward for the hard work that they’ve put in but it’s also a reward as a coach to see them get to see their dreams come true and get the opportunity to continue their education, continue their athletic career the next level.”

