FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama Lions are gearing up for one of the biggest opponents the program has faced in school history.

On Saturday, the Lions will travel to Tallahassee to take on the No. 4 ranked Florida State Seminoles at 5:30 p.m. on WHDF – North Alabama’s CW!

The 3-7 Lions will face the undefeated Seminoles for the first time ever, as UNA is looking to close out the regular season with what would be a huge upset.

UNA Lions’ Head Coach Brent Dearmon knows this is a huge weekend for the program and his message to his guys is to just take advantage of this opportunity.

“When you’re used to playing in front of 8 or 9 thousand people in this conference and then you get to go and play in front of 80,000 people, you get to see the Seminole come out, throw the spear down at midfield, all of those things are just once in a lifetime opportunities for our guys.”

Saturday’s game will be the second time UNA has ever played on WHDF. The team won its first game televised on the station back in 2011 against Abilene Christian.

This will also mark UNA’s first visit to a power five since the Lions traveled to Nashville in 1959 to face Vanderbilt.