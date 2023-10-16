(WHNT) — Week 9 of College Football is still nearly two weeks away but the SEC has announced kick-off times for the conference’s slate of games on October 28.

The Auburn Tigers square off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on October 28 and kick-off has now been announced for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Auburn and Mississippi State have split the last 10 meetings with the Bulldogs winning the last two contests between the schools. It’ll be the second straight week the Tigers take on a school from Mississippi as Auburn plays Ole Miss on October 21 at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

In Tuscaloosa, the Alabama Crimson Tide has the week off after taking on the Tennessee Volunteers on October 21.

Georgia and Florida will meet in Jacksonville, Florida for the 102nd time in what is formerly known as the ‘World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party’ on WHNT at 2:30 p.m.

To see the entire Week 9 SEC TV schedule, click here.