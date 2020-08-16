SEC to announce 2020 football schedule Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference plans to unveil its 2020 football schedule Monday.

The conference announced last month that they will play a 10-game conference only slate.

Week 1 games will be revealed at 2 p.m. Monday. The complete schedule will later be released at 6 p.m.

The league moved the start of the season to September 26 and the SEC Championship game to December 19.

WHNT News 19 will have special coverage of the announcement . Make sure your sports notifications are turned on in the WHNT News 19 app to make sure you’re alerted once the schedule is released.